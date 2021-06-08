X

    Damian Lillard Trade Odds: Knicks Favored to Land Blazers PG over Clippers, Heat

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2021

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    The New York Knicks may no longer be in the NBA playoffs, but they can claim the title of being the early betting favorite to acquire Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

    SportsBetting.ag listed the Knicks at +250 (bet $100 to win $250) in the Lillard sweepstakes. The Los Angeles Clippers (+275) and Miami Heat (+300) followed closely behind. 

    Lillard hasn't requested a move out of Portland, but the idea at least seems plausible following the Blazers' exit in the first round, their fifth in seven years.

    The Knicks have famously struggled to attract stars while mired in mediocrity—three postseason trips between 2004-05 and 2019-20. New York now seems to be on solid footing, thus raising the prospect of the franchise landing the kind of talent it has coveted for years.

    Lillard would also address a personnel need with Derrick Rose, Frank Ntilikina and Elfrid Payton all due to hit free agency. Finding an upgrade at point guard will probably be one of the front office's top priorities.

    But recent history has shown that betting on something to go right for the Knicks in the offseason is a fool's errand.

