Damian Lillard on Blazers, Future in Portland: 'I Have No Comments About Anything'

Less than one week after the Portland Trail Blazers' season ended, Damian Lillard isn't giving any insight into where he's at right now with the organization.

In a text response to a series of questions from The Athletic's Jason Quick about the state of the Blazers, Lillard didn't say much.

“I have no comments about anything," the six-time All-Star said.

Even though Lillard didn't want to say anything at this moment, he said a lot during his postgame press conference following the Blazers' Game 6 loss to the Denver Nuggets that ended their season:

"I don't know what a shakeup looks like or what changes will be made or could be made, but obviously as is, it wasn't good enough. We came up short against a team without their starting point guard and shooting guard (Will Barton and Jamal Murray). ... Obviously, where we are isn't good enough to win a championship if it's not good enough to get out of a first-round series with two of their best three or four players not on the floor."

Portland has already made one significant move by agreeing to a mutual parting of ways with head coach Terry Stotts after nine seasons.

Per Jabari Young of CNBC, Lillard plans to see what the Blazers and general manager Neil Olshey do this offseason before he makes any decisions about his future.

The Trail Blazers are in a difficult spot to potentially make significant roster changes this offseason. They already have $124.9 million in salary commitments for 2021-22.

Norman Powell could become a free agent if he turns down the $11.6 million player option on his current deal. Carmelo Anthony is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Lillard is the driving force behind Portland's success. The 30-year-old averaged 28.8 points and 7.5 assists per game this season. He made 39.1 percent of his three-point attempts on a career-high 10.5 attempts per contest.