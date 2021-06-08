NHL Rumors: Kings 'Hoping to Acquire 2 Top-6 Forwards' Through Trade, Free Agency

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

After missing the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, the Los Angeles Kings are looking to make significant roster changes this offseason.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, the Kings are looking to add "two top-six forwards" either via trades or free agency.

The Kings currently project to have $18.9 million in cap space to upgrade their roster, per Spotrac.

It's not a surprise that the Kings would be targeting players who can help them score goals. They finished 27th in goals scored in 2020-21, their highest ranking in that category in four seasons.

Dustin Brown was the Kings' leading goal-scorer last season with 17, but he's 36 years old and only has one year remaining on his current contract.

There could be a robust market of free-agent forwards for teams this summer. Alex Ovechkin, Gabriel Landeskog, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Taylor Hall are some of the notable names set to hit the market.

Since winning the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, the Kings have won just one playoff game in two postseason appearances. They haven't finished higher than fourth in the division standings since the 2015-16 season.