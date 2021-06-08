Kevin Durant: Jay Williams' Story About Ripping Giannis Comparison 'a F--kin Lie'

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Kevin Durant's latest online feud is with ESPN analyst Jay Williams over comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Williams said on Get Up! that Durant told him a few years ago not to ever compare him to the Milwaukee Bucks star:

Durant took exception to Williams' entire story, calling it "a f--kin lie" and adding a message on Twitter (warning: contains strong language):

