Kevin Durant: Jay Williams' Story About Ripping Giannis Comparison 'a F--kin Lie'June 8, 2021
AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Kevin Durant's latest online feud is with ESPN analyst Jay Williams over comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Williams said on Get Up! that Durant told him a few years ago not to ever compare him to the Milwaukee Bucks star:
Durant took exception to Williams' entire story, calling it "a f--kin lie" and adding a message on Twitter (warning: contains strong language):
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
KD Responds to Jay Williams
Nets star takes to Twitter to deny telling Williams 'Don't you ever compare me to Giannis'