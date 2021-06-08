X

    Kevin Durant: Jay Williams' Story About Ripping Giannis Comparison 'a F--kin Lie'

    Adam WellsJune 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Kathy Willens

    Kevin Durant's latest online feud is with ESPN analyst Jay Williams over comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

    Williams said on Get Up! that Durant told him a few years ago not to ever compare him to the Milwaukee Bucks star:

    Durant took exception to Williams' entire story, calling it "a f--kin lie" and adding a message on Twitter (warning: contains strong language):

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

