Nets' Kevin Durant Says He Never Doubted His Ability to Return from Achilles Injury

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

A major Achilles injury can be catastrophic even for world-class athletes, but Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant dismissed a question about whether his Achilles rupture during the 2019 Finals led him to wonder about whether he could dominate again on the court.

While Durant thought the answer to the question was self-evident, not everyone who follows the NBA shared his confidence about his post-Achilles future.

But it's abundantly clear now the 11-time All-Star is every bit the potent scorer he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. He shot 12-of-18 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc to drop a game-high 32 points on the Milwaukee Bucks in a 125-86 win on Monday night.

The Bucks simply had no answer for Durant.

Although it's a shame the Achilles injury robbed the 32-year-old of an entire season from his career, at least he's still capable of treating fans to thrilling performances.