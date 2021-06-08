X

    Nets' Kevin Durant Says He Never Doubted His Ability to Return from Achilles Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Kathy Willens

    A major Achilles injury can be catastrophic even for world-class athletes, but Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant dismissed a question about whether his Achilles rupture during the 2019 Finals led him to wonder about whether he could dominate again on the court.

    While Durant thought the answer to the question was self-evident, not everyone who follows the NBA shared his confidence about his post-Achilles future.

    But it's abundantly clear now the 11-time All-Star is every bit the potent scorer he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. He shot 12-of-18 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc to drop a game-high 32 points on the Milwaukee Bucks in a 125-86 win on Monday night.

    The Bucks simply had no answer for Durant.

    Although it's a shame the Achilles injury robbed the 32-year-old of an entire season from his career, at least he's still capable of treating fans to thrilling performances.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      BLOWOUT: Nets hit on all cylinders, destroy Bucks, 125-86; Kevin Durant goes for 32

      BLOWOUT: Nets hit on all cylinders, destroy Bucks, 125-86; Kevin Durant goes for 32
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      BLOWOUT: Nets hit on all cylinders, destroy Bucks, 125-86; Kevin Durant goes for 32

      Chris Milholen
      via NetsDaily

      Nets roll over Bucks in Game 2 laugher without James Harden

      Nets roll over Bucks in Game 2 laugher without James Harden
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Nets roll over Bucks in Game 2 laugher without James Harden

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      KD, Kyrie Lead Nets to 39-Point Game 2 Blowout Win vs. Bucks

      KD, Kyrie Lead Nets to 39-Point Game 2 Blowout Win vs. Bucks
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      KD, Kyrie Lead Nets to 39-Point Game 2 Blowout Win vs. Bucks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Tom Thibodeau Wins COY 🏆

      Knicks HC beats out Monty Williams and Quin Snyder for Coach of the Year after leading New York to 41-31 record

      Tom Thibodeau Wins COY 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tom Thibodeau Wins COY 🏆

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report