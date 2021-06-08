Kevin Durant: Nets 'Still Have a Long Way to Go' After Game 2 Blowout vs. Bucks'

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

The Brooklyn Nets looked downright unstoppable during Monday's 125-86 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to take a 2-0 series lead, but Kevin Durant knows there is still work to be done.

"We still have a long way to go," he said during a postgame interview on TNT (h/t ESPN's Rachel Nichols).

In the sense of the championship-or-bust mode Brooklyn's roster is in, he is correct. After all, the Nets have six of the 16 necessary postseason wins to take home that championship and technically only held serve at home in the first two games of the second-round series with the Bucks.

But it seems like just a matter of time until they are lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy if Durant remains as efficient and dangerous as he was while putting up 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 shooting from deep.

He was the best player on the floor in a game that also featured Giannis Antetokounmpo and carried Brooklyn even with James Harden sidelined by a hamstring injury.

They may still need 10 wins to achieve their goal, but it would be surprising at this point if the Nets didn't get there with Durant leading the way.