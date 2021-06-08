Mike Tyson Wants Logan Paul to Fight Badou Jack After Floyd Mayweather Jr. Exhibition

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

After Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a stalemate in their eight-round exhibition, Mike Tyson is looking for the YouTuber to further bolster his credentials in the ring.

Tyson told Zab Judah he wants to see Paul oppose Badou Jack, who earned a fourth-round TKO of Dervin Colina before Sunday's main event (via TMZ Sports). Judah noted Jack would pose a new challenge to Paul.

"That's a whole different fight," he said. "You fight that guy, Badou is gonna give you a fight. Badou coming to fight. That's all Badou do is fight."

Mayweather basically could've knocked Paul out whenever he wanted, but he didn't have much to lose by failing to do so.

The 44-year-old is retired from professional fighting, and his legacy is already cemented after an illustrious career.

Jack, on the other hand, is the No. 9-ranked light heavyweight on ESPN.com. He would have far less incentive to toy around with Paul and let him hang around for eight rounds. The 37-year-old would likely be well compensated but would otherwise gain little from a win, too.

If Paul wants to continue his foray into boxing, then signing up to take on Jack would probably be a recipe for disaster.