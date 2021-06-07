X

    Former MSU Star Keith Appling Charged with 1st-Degree Murder in May Shooting

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2021
    Former Orlando Magic and Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of felony firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

    According to Cara Ball of WXYZ Detroit, the charges stem from the May 22 shooting death of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds, who was related to Appling through marriage.

    Appling's girlfriend, Natalie Banister, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of lying to a peace officer for allegedly driving the getaway car.

    In 2017, the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) reported Appling was sentenced to one year in jail for resisting police and carrying a concealed weapon. In 2020, Darcie Moran of the Detroit Free Press reported he was arrested and charged with delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance and driving without a license.

    The 2020 charge came after police said they found heroin in his car during a traffic stop that happened because he was driving erratically.

    Appling played five games for the Magic during the 2015-16 season.

    He is best known for his collegiate career, having played four seasons for the Spartans from 2010-11 through 2013-14.

