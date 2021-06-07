Daryl Morey, 76ers Fined $75K Each for 'Join 'Em' Tweet Directed at Steph Curry

Set Number: X163545 TK1

The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey $75,000 apiece for a tweet directed toward Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Morey took a screenshot of Curry's Instagram post praising his brother Seth—a guard on the Sixers—and suggested a Curry family reunion in Philadelphia.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.