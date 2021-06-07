X

    Daryl Morey, 76ers Fined $75K Each for 'Join 'Em' Tweet Directed at Steph Curry

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2021

    The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey $75,000 apiece for a tweet directed toward Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

    Morey took a screenshot of Curry's Instagram post praising his brother Seth—a guard on the Sixers—and suggested a Curry family reunion in Philadelphia.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

