Mavs' Donnie Nelson: Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis Rift 'Is Way Overblown'

Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson downplayed any friction between Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic as the franchise picks up the pieces from its first-round NBA playoff exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Clipperss.

Nelson said Monday that "their supposed rift, tiff, whatever you want to call it, is way overblown."

