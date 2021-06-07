X

    Mavs' Donnie Nelson: Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis Rift 'Is Way Overblown'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2021

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson downplayed any friction between Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic as the franchise picks up the pieces from its first-round NBA playoff exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Clipperss.

    Nelson said Monday that "their supposed rift, tiff, whatever you want to call it, is way overblown."

