Warriors News: Jarron Collins Leaves Steve Kerr's Staff, Eyes Bigger Role Elsewhere

Jack Arent/NBAE via Getty Images

Longtime Golden State Warriors assistant coach Jarron Collins and the franchise have mutually agreed to part ways, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Collins, who started working with the Warriors as a player development coach before the 2014-15 championship season, is looking for head coach and associate head coach roles, per Spears.

"This is about myself and my own personal growth," Collins said. "I had a conversation with [head coach] Steve [Kerr] and the Warriors," he said. "I've been there seven years and coached Hall of Fame players. We've won championships. I learned so much. For me, this is about taking the next journey and next step in my career."

Per Spears, the Stanford product said he has had interest from NBA teams, while he would also be open to joining the college ranks as a head coach.

Collins assumed his current role with the Warriors in the 2015-16 campaign and has served as the defensive coordinator throughout the past two seasons. Since he joined the franchise, the team has won three NBA championships.

The 42-year-old interviewed for head coaching roles in each of the past three years—with the Chicago Bulls in 2020, Memphis Grizzlies in 2019 and Atlanta Hawks in 2018, according to Spears.

He turned down an offer to work under Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins as a lead assistant in 2019.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke highly of the former center, who played eight seasons with the Utah Jazz then ended his professional career in Phoenix, Los Angeles (Clippers) and Portland from 2001-11:

"I'm going to really miss Jarron, both personally and professionally. He's an excellent coach and a wonderful human being. It's going to be different without him around, but he deserves the chance to continue his growth with the goal of ultimately becoming a head coach in the NBA. Jarron has all the skills necessary. He's a great teacher and communicator, he's smart and funny, and he knows the game."

Players have also praised Collins, including Draymond Green and Marquese Chriss, per Spears.

The Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers all have head coach openings.