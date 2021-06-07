X

    NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis 'Often' Feels Like 'an Afterthought' to Luka Doncic

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Kristaps Porzingis reportedly feels like "an afterthought" in Dallas amid the rise of Luka Doncic.

    Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Porzingis has been "frustrated" at not being looked at as a true co-star to Doncic, who gets the lion's share of the praise and touches in Dallas. Mavericks governor Mark Cuban has previously admitted Doncic and Porzingis are not friends off the floor, comparing the situation to Dirk Nowitzki's relationship with Jason Terry when they first played together:

    "On the court they are fine. I mean, coaches coach, and coach kind of runs the show so everything gets worked out on the court. That's not to say there aren't dust-ups, because there are.
    I'd compare it to Jet and Dirk. If you remember, when we first got Jet, Dirk was not a fan. Dirk did not like him. And we lost in a playoff series because Jet made a mistake against [Steve] Nash and that just made it even worse. They weren’t best friends at the beginning, but they grew to like each other and grew to be great friends and that’s just part of the process when you’ve got young kids who are growing up. It took forever before Dirk and Jet did anything off the court together. A long time. Yeah, I mean, KP and Luka get along fine. It’s just that they’re different people. They like to do different things."

    Porzingis has not been particularly quiet about his displeasure with the Mavericks offensive system, making public comments about ball movement on a number of occasions.

    The 7-footer has been the subject of criticism following his lackluster performance in the Mavericks' first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Porzingis averaged just 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the seven-game series, with Doncic often left to shoulder the load on his own.

    Criticism' of the Mavericks' offensive flow appear to have little merit. Dallas set the NBA record (that was since broken) for offensive efficiency in 2019-20 and finished ninth this season after rebounding from a rough start. 

    Doncic's usage rate of 35 percent ranked behind only Joel Embiid during the regular season, but it wasn't far out of line with any other top superstar. The game's top stars tend to use around a third of their team's possessions. There aren't many people in Golden State upset with Stephen Curry's 33.1 percent usage rate.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Porzingis likely isn't treated like a co-star because he hasn't played like one. Porzingis has taken a massive step back defensively since suffering a torn ACL and has become a liability on that end in many cases. The Mavericks started Boban Marjanovic the final three games of the Clippers series and moved Porzingis to power forward.

    Conversation about the Mavericks roster after the series has focused on a lack of help for Doncic, who scored or assisted on 421 of Dallas' 752 points against the Clippers. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      The Mavericks are not good enough

      The Mavericks are not good enough
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      The Mavericks are not good enough

      Josh Bowe
      via Mavs Moneyball

      Damian Lillard with Blazers or Luka Doncic with Mavs: Who needs more help?

      Damian Lillard with Blazers or Luka Doncic with Mavs: Who needs more help?
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Damian Lillard with Blazers or Luka Doncic with Mavs: Who needs more help?

      Virgil Villanueva
      via ClutchPoints

      Toughest Player-Option Decisions 🧐

      Will these 2021 NBA free agents opt in or out?

      Toughest Player-Option Decisions 🧐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Toughest Player-Option Decisions 🧐

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Porzingis Not No. 2 Star Next to Doncic, Leaving Mavs with Questions, Challenges

      Porzingis Not No. 2 Star Next to Doncic, Leaving Mavs with Questions, Challenges
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Porzingis Not No. 2 Star Next to Doncic, Leaving Mavs with Questions, Challenges

      Kurt Helin
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports