Jake Paul Calls Out Canelo Alvarez on Twitter: 'I Would Eat You Alive'

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Jake Paul wasted no time calling out Canelo Alvarez after the middleweight champ appeared to tweet his disdain for Sunday's exhibition between Paul's brother, Logan, and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The unsanctioned bout between Logan and Mayweather ended with both fighters lasting a full eight rounds and no winner declared. None of the rounds were scored, and neither fighter was knocked down, let alone in danger of a knockout.

Instead, Mayweather walked away with a large paycheck after telling TMZ Sports he was guaranteed to get around $30 million and could reach as much as $100 million.

The match itself appeared to do little to inspire Alvarez.

Despite Jake already set to fight Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on August 28, he's wasting no time challenging Alvarez.

After Logan was able to use his fame to get a pay-per-view event with Mayweather, Jake may find himself in a similar situation with Alvarez.