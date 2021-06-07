Mayweather vs. Paul Results: Money Mayweather-Paul Exhibition Goes the Distance

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul battled for eight rounds in an entertaining fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday night, though in the end, a winner was not declared as no scorecards were recorded.

While he didn't emerge victorious, Paul managed to go the distance against one of the greatest boxers ever in an exhibition, which was quite the accomplishment for the YouTube star.

Paul entered the bout with just one professional fight under his belt, which came in a losing effort against another internet star, KSI.

As such, Mayweather was the heavy favorite. He went 50-0 as a professional, and his most recent foray into the ring was a demolition of Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. The Japanese kickboxer was knocked down three times before his corner threw in the towel.

That bout was a reminder of how much differently Mayweather can look on offense when he's not up against somebody who hasn't spent years training in combat sports.

Even in what amounted to a low-stakes situation, many expected the former champion to at least knock down Paul. That didn't happen, though Mayweather landed significantly more blows than his opponent.

In what proved to be a prophetic comment, the 44-year-old told The Athletic's Lance Pugmire in May he wouldn't be approaching this with his typical fervor in training.

"For this one, I've just got to stay in shape," he said.

It would appear he didn't underestimate Paul, using his trademark defense to tire out his opponent and negate the YouTuber's size advantage.

This result doesn't alter Mayweather's legacy or tarnish his perfect record.

Paul's performance also shows how he and his brother, Jake, are poised to remain marquee fixtures in boxing. Jake already has a win over former UFC star Ben Askren, and he's due to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in August.

Now, Logan can likely move on to another major event if he so chooses.