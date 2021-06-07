X

    Mayweather vs. Paul Purse: Known Prize Money Payout Distribution

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 7, 2021

    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    Undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and American YouTube personality Logan Paul completed an eight-round boxing exhibition match Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

    There were no judges or scorecards for this event. A winner was possible via knockout, but that did not occur.

    Mayweather and Paul were part of the main event on the Showtime pay-per-view, which aired Sunday evening and featured three other fights, including former NFL star Chad Johnson's boxing professional fighter Brian Maxwell for four rounds.

    The interest in the star-studded event was clearly evident for at least one high-roller leading into the event, as Darren Rovell of Action Network reported the eye-popping price someone paid for four ringside seats:

    The money may be flowing in for both of these fighters.

    Mayweather told TMZ Sports on Saturday that he's already netted around $30 million for the fight and can make anywhere from $50 million to $100 million, with the potential nine-figure mark dependent on the Showtime pay-per-view numbers.

    Interestingly, Mayweather noted after the fight that he received $30 million from the sponsorship on his shorts, though it's not clear if that was the money he had previously mentioned to TMZ Sports:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Paul told TMZ Sports there's a chance he could make $20 million from the bout.

    The official and final payouts for each fighter are not yet available.

    Per The Athletic, Mayweather has said he's earned over $1.2 billion in his career, and his net worth is estimated at $450 million. Paul's net worth is estimated at $19 million.

    Mayweather, who is now retired, went 50-0 during his professional boxing career. Paul lost to English YouTuber and rapper KSI via split decision in his lone professional fight, which occurred in November 2019.

