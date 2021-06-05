Report: T-Wolves' David Vanterpool Expected to Be on Short List for 'Several' HC Jobs

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Longtime NBA assistant coach David Vanterpool could be on the "short list for several head coach jobs," according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN on Saturday.

Schultz noted Vanterpool is "very well respected among league circles" and could be an option for the New Orleans Pelicans if the team moves on from Stan Van Gundy.

The 48-year-old spent the past two years as an associate head coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves after he was an assistant coach for seven years with the Portland Trail Blazers. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported in May that Vanterpool will not return to the Timberwolves next season.

There was widespread criticism when Vanterpool was passed over for the Timberwolves head coaching job after Ryan Saunders was fired. The team hired Chris Finch from the Toronto Raptors instead.

Other Black assistant coaches voiced their concerns to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, while Blazers stars Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum were also disappointed:

The Trail Blazers currently have an opening as well after parting ways with Terry Stotts on Friday, although Lillard told Yahoo's Chris Haynes that Lakers assistant Jason Kidd is his top choice for the job.