Trail Blazers Rumors: Chauncey Billups, Jason Kidd Top Candidates for HC Job

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

After moving on from Terry Stotts, the Portland Trail Blazers could reportedly "ultimately decide between" Jason Kidd or Chauncey Billups as the team's next head coach, according to Jason Quick and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The two former players also already have the approval of star point guard Damian Lillard.

"I like J. Kidd and Chauncey," Lillard said.

The Trail Blazers parted ways with Stotts Friday after nine years with the organization. It came after the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

Portland has shown excellent consistency with eight straight years in the playoffs, but the team has just one deep run to show for it—reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2019. A new head coach could be enough to get the most out of the roster and finally become a real title contender.

Kidd has five years of experience as a head coach with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, plus the past two years as an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 48-year-old was also a Hall of Famer as a player, earning 10 All-Star selections while winning an NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

Billups also starred on the court, earning five All-Star selections and winning a championship with the Detroit Pistons. He was named Finals MVP after the 2004 title run.

The 44-year-old has less experience as a coach, but he is currently an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers and worked as an analyst for ESPN. As Quick and Charania reported, "Portland's management is intrigued by Billups."