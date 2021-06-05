X

    Luka Doncic on Kawhi Leonard's 45-Point Game 6 Performance: 'He Destroyed Us'

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 5, 2021

    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic gave a rather blunt assessment of what happened during the team's 104-97 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday:

    Kawhi Leonard went off, and no one could stop him. Doncic said: 

    Leonard posted 45 points on 25 shots in the road contest, keeping the Clippers season alive and forcing a decisive Game 7 on Sunday. The small forward went 5-of-9 from behind the arc, grabbed six rebounds and appeared to get whatever shot he wanted on the floor. 

    It's the most points Leonard has posted in a single game this postseason and nearly as much as his last two games combined (49). 

    The Mavs will have another opportunity to advance on Sunday—so long as Leonard cools off just a tad. 

