Knicks Rumors: Kendrick Nunn on New York's Radar Entering Free Agency

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Coming off a season in which they were a surprise contender in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks are ready to add some reinforcements to their rebuild. That reportedly may include plucking restricted free-agent guard Kendrick Nunn from the Miami Heat.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Nunn, Lonzo Ball and Devonte' Graham are all on the club's wish list, but it's the Chicago native the team is most interested in.

Per Begley:

"Nunn, per sources, is among the guards who have been on the Knicks’ radar as they consider their offseason plans. Nunn shot 38.1 percent from beyond the arc on nearly six attempts per game this season and shot it remarkably well in the second half of the season. One member of an opposing organization analyzing the market drew a comparison between the 25-year-old Nunn and Terry Rozier, who averaged nine points per game in his last season with the Celtics before signing a three-year, $56 million deal with Charlotte. Rozier’s role increased. His production also increased. The opposing team thought Nunn, who averaged 14.6 points per game last year, could follow a similar path if his opportunities increased."

Despite averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 56 games with Miami last season (44 starts), Nunn's standing with the team is unclear following a first-round sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Heat team president Pat Riley was noncommittal about Nunn and fellow RFA Duncan Robinson's return next year in his end-of-year press conference.

"They’ve really helped us," Riley said. “I applaud both of these guys for coming in...and winning their jobs, winning their spots, winning their time. We like both of them and we will see what happens with them when it comes to the market.”

Video Play Button Videos you might like

According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, Nunn's market value is around $15 million per season—a steep increase from the $1.7 million he earned last season. Spotrac notes Miami would have to make a qualifying offer of $4.7 million after the guard met the starting criteria last season.