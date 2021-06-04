Vanessa Bryant Granted Extension to Gather Discovery Evidence in LA County Suit

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

U.S. District Judge John F. Walter granted additional time to Vanessa Bryant for gathering discovery evidence in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County, according to USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer.

The widow of Kobe Bryant is suing for negligence and invasion of privacy after sheriff and fire department employees allegedly shared photos of her deceased husband and daughter, Gianna, from the scene of their helicopter crash in January 2020. Vanessa Bryant requested more time after her lawyer, Luis Li, told the court the misconduct "is both more expansive and more egregious than (Bryant) originally understood."

On Friday, the court ruled in her favor, pushing back the discovery deadline from August 16 to November 29 while postponing the trial date from November 16 to February 22, 2022.

Judge Walter found the county's argument that Bryant's request served as a "fishing expedition" unconvincing.

Per Walter's ruling:

"Specifically, due to unanticipated developments in this case, including delays in obtaining initial disclosures, a complete identification of relevant witnesses, and the production of internal investigation reports and documents, as well as the necessity of a time-intensive forensic examination of devices … the Court concludes that it is no longer feasible for [Bryant] to complete discovery before the current discovery cutoff despite her diligence.”

The county continues to argue Bryant's case holds no merit on the grounds that photos were not publicly disseminated and only shared with government officials as well as "one friend at a bar."

Bryant initially sought to extend the discovery period to February 2022, which Walter said was "not necessary."

"Defendants claim they are being victimized by Mrs. Bryant’s prosecution and public disclosure of this lawsuit," Li wrote in a court filing. "But Mrs. Bryant of course has every right to pursue discovery to find out how and why Sheriff’s Department personnel took and shared pictures of her daughter and husband’s remains."