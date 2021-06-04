X

    Kevin Garnett Recalls Grandma Pulling Shotgun out After Recruiter Tried to Bribe Him

    Scott Polacek, June 5, 2021
    Some basketball recruits and their families might jump at the chance to accept bribes to attend certain colleges.

    Not Kevin Garnett.

    The Hall of Famer appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and recalled a time when a recruiter offered him cash to go to a certain school. His grandmother responded by getting a shotgun and telling Garnett, "If you can be bought once, you can be bought always."

    He said "that stuck with me forever."

    Garnett elected against going to college and instead went straight to the NBA out of high school. The Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the No. 5 overall pick of the 1995 NBA draft, and he played through 2015-16 as a 15-time All-Star who won a championship and a league MVP.

