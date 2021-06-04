LeBron James Reportedly Was '85% Healthy' from Ankle Injury in Lakers vs. Suns Series

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Even though LeBron James played in each of the Los Angeles Lakers' last eight games dating back to the regular season, the superstar reportedly wasn't at full strength because of lingering effects from his sprained right ankle.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James' ankle "was 85 percent healthy for the series, but that percentage fluctuated game-to-game."

James suffered a high ankle sprain March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks. The four-time NBA MVP missed the next 19 games before returning to the lineup April 30.

After playing two games, the Lakers shut James down for rest. He told reporters that during halftime of those games his ankle tightened up.

The Lakers fell to the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference, putting them in the play-in tournament. They defeated the Golden State Warriors to clinch the seventh seed and a first-round series with the Phoenix Suns.

James had a solid series statistically, averaging 23.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists in six games. But his scoring average was his lowest in a playoff series since the first round of the 2016 postseason against the Detroit Pistons (22.8 points in four games).

"I'm not worried about anything," James told Haynes about his outlook. "I just need rest. I was told that from the beginning. I gave what I had."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In addition to James' limitations, Anthony Davis didn't play in Game 5 and was removed early in the first quarter of Game 6 against the Suns because of a left groin injury.

Los Angeles was eliminated from the playoffs with Thursday's 113-100 loss to Phoenix. It marked the first time in James' career his team has lost in the first round of the postseason (14-1).