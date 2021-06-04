Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder's On-Court Play Frustrated Some in Organization

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Guard Dennis Schroder reportedly didn't have full support within the Los Angeles Lakers organization this season.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Schroder's on-court play "frustrated some in the organization" during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Lakers hoped to repeat as NBA champions after adding Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol and Andre Drummond to the core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but they were instead ousted by the second-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

