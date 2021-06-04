Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea Agree to Contract Extension Through 2024

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea announced Friday it agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season with manager Thomas Tuchel after he guided the club to its second UEFA Champions League triumph.

"I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal," Tuchel said. "I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family. There is far more to come, and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation."

Winning the UCL trophy capped a term when the Blues also reached the FA Cup final, which they lost 1-0 to Leicester City, and finished fourth in the Premier League table.

Tuchel took over as the club's head coach in January after Frank Lampard was sacked following a lackluster start to the season that left Chelsea ninth in the EPL standings.

"When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family," club director Marina Granovskaia said. "Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea."

Tuchel guided the Blues to a 19-5-6 record across all competitions with a plus-21 goal differential (37-16).

Chelsea wrapped up the campaign with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the UCL final last Saturday. Kai Havertz scored the match's only goal.

"The level is now set from when the celebrations are over and when we have digested this experience, it is the moment to evolve and to use it, become better to learn," Tuchel said after the triumph. "It is absolutely crucial. We have young players; now it is a big challenge to stay hungry and go for the next one."

Tuchel, a former defender, started his managerial career with FC Augsburg's reserve side in 2007. He's since made stops with Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. He led PSG to last year's Champions League final before falling short against Bayern Munich.

Now it appears the 47-year-old German has found a long-term home at Stamford Bridge.