Liberty HC Unsure If Sabrina Ionescu's Struggles Are Due to Injury, Mobility Issues

New York Liberty head coach Walt Hopkins said Thursday star guard Sabrina Ionescu is still "finding her way" after missing most of last season with an ankle injury.

Ionescu, who was limited to three appearances as a rookie after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, recorded just five points on 2-of-13 shooting in Thursday's 94-82 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

"I don't know if it's mobility, I don’t know if it's pain, but it's pretty clear to me, movement-wise, that something's not right," Hopkins told reporters. "It could just be sore. As simple as it being sore and it really hurts. Maybe I'm wrong, but that's what I'm seeing."

Ionescu started her second WNBA season in memorable fashion by knocking down a game-winning three in the final seconds of a 90-87 win over the Indiana Fever on May 14. She added a triple-double four days later with 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds against the Minnesota Lynx.

The 23-year-old University of Oregon product has hit a bit of an offensive lull, though. She's scored just 11 total points over her past two games, losses to Las Vegas and the Atlanta Dream.

She's still impacted the game in other ways, tallying nine boards and nine dimes against the Aces, but New York hasn't been able to make up for her lost scoring touch.

Ionescu told Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press before the season started the injury recovery was a difficult process.

"It's been tough. Tests you as a player, mentally, physically," she said. "It taught me a lot about myself. A lot about what's important. The mental aspect of everything, taking it one day at a time, controlling what you can."

The Liberty are back in action Saturday night when they visit Mohegan Sun Arena to take on the Connecticut Sun.

New York will then have a full week off before its next contest June 13 against the Phoenix Mercury, which could give Ionescu a well-timed chance to rest her ankle.