    Lakers' LeBron James Says a Full Offseason Will 'Work Wonders' For Him After Injuries

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 4, 2021

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said an offseason of rest and recovery will "work wonders" after the team was eliminated from the 2021 NBA playoffs by the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

    James was sidelined from March 20 through April 30 with a right high-ankle sprain, and he never looked all the way back to his typically dominant self in the latter stages of the regular season or the postseason.

    "Everything else [besides the ankle] feels extremely well," he told reporters.

