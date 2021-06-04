X

    Lakers' Anthony Davis Exits Game 6 vs. Suns Early After Aggravating Groin Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 4, 2021
    Alerted 41m ago in the B/R App

    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis left Thursday night's Game 6 vs. the Phoenix Suns at the 6:35 mark of the first quarter after reaggravating his groin injury. 

    Davis was a game-time decision for the contest after missing Game 5 and attempted to give it a go, but was clearly hobbled and in pain throughout the first quarter. 

    Davis was officially listed as questionable to return, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and TNT, and returned to the bench. He appeared to be in pain just standing on the sidelines, however. 

    It's a huge loss for the Lakers, who will be without the 21.8 points, eight rebounds and two blocks he's averaged this postseason. In the Lakers' two wins vs. Phoenix he averaged 34 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two blocks.

    Davis suffered the groin injury in Game 4 and didn't play in the entire second half. The Suns won that game, evening the series, and took Game 5 after Davis missed the contest. 

    The entire atmosphere changed in the Staples Center when AD left the game:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It probably didn't help that Devin Booker scored 22 first-quarter points. With AD out, the Lakers fans sensed the season might be slipping away. 

    If it is, it will be a tough way for the defending champions to go out. But injuries have defined the team's season, with both James and Davis missing significant time during the regular season.

    Perhaps it was inevitable after the Lakers didn't have much time off between the bubble postseason and the start of the 2020-21 season, which featured a compressed schedule. The wear and tear eventually caught up to them. 

    Related

      Lillard Breaks Record for 3-Pts Made in Playoff Series

      Lillard Breaks Record for 3-Pts Made in Playoff Series
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lillard Breaks Record for 3-Pts Made in Playoff Series

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      AD Officially Playing Game 6

      Anthony Davis (groin) will play vs. Suns, Marc Gasol to replace Drummond in starting lineup (multiple reports)

      AD Officially Playing Game 6
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD Officially Playing Game 6

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Conley Has Hamstring Strain

      Jazz guard’s MRI revealed ‘mild’ strain and will be reevaluated ahead of Game 1 of West semis

      Conley Has Hamstring Strain
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Conley Has Hamstring Strain

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Bosh Says AD Is More Crucial to Lakers Than LeBron

      Bosh Says AD Is More Crucial to Lakers Than LeBron
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Bosh Says AD Is More Crucial to Lakers Than LeBron

      Justin Benjamin
      via Heat Nation