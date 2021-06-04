Lakers' Anthony Davis Exits Game 6 vs. Suns Early After Aggravating Groin Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis left Thursday night's Game 6 vs. the Phoenix Suns at the 6:35 mark of the first quarter after reaggravating his groin injury.

Davis was a game-time decision for the contest after missing Game 5 and attempted to give it a go, but was clearly hobbled and in pain throughout the first quarter.

Davis was officially listed as questionable to return, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and TNT, and returned to the bench. He appeared to be in pain just standing on the sidelines, however.

It's a huge loss for the Lakers, who will be without the 21.8 points, eight rebounds and two blocks he's averaged this postseason. In the Lakers' two wins vs. Phoenix he averaged 34 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two blocks.

Davis suffered the groin injury in Game 4 and didn't play in the entire second half. The Suns won that game, evening the series, and took Game 5 after Davis missed the contest.

The entire atmosphere changed in the Staples Center when AD left the game:

It probably didn't help that Devin Booker scored 22 first-quarter points. With AD out, the Lakers fans sensed the season might be slipping away.

If it is, it will be a tough way for the defending champions to go out. But injuries have defined the team's season, with both James and Davis missing significant time during the regular season.

Perhaps it was inevitable after the Lakers didn't have much time off between the bubble postseason and the start of the 2020-21 season, which featured a compressed schedule. The wear and tear eventually caught up to them.