    Blazers' Damian Lillard Breaks NBA Record for 3-Pointers Made in a Playoff Series

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 4, 2021

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    In Game 4 of the series between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets, Damian Lillard broke the record for most threes made in a playoff game. 

    In Game 5, he shattered another one, making his 35th three of the series, a single-series playoff record. 

    Lillard had 19 points with three makes from deep as the Trail Blazers led the Nuggets, 68-61, at the half on Thursday. 

    The previous record was held by Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who dropped 33 to best a player whose team was on the other side of the court Thursday—Jamal Murray, who dropped 32. Those stats came as the players battled each other in a first-round series last year.

    On Tuesday, Lillard had 12 makes from deep among his 55 points, forcing the game to double-overtime where the Nuggets eventually came away with the 147-140 win. That stat line bested Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson's 11 makes in 2016. 

    If the Trail Blazers can stave off an elimination by Denver on Thursday night, Lillard will have the chance to further his place in NBA history in Game 7 on Saturday. 

