X

    Pat Riley on Bucks Trolling Heat on Twitter After Sweep: I Wouldn't Have Done That

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 4, 2021

    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Pat Riley once wanted to wear a white suit and shamrock tie to troll the Boston Celtics in the 1985 NBA Finals.

    Apparently, now a Twitter post is one step too far for Riley.

    The Heat president responded to a tweet sent out by the Bucks social media team after Milwaukee completed a four-game sweep of Miami in Round 1, telling reporters he "would have never tweeted out something like that."

    Now, we're not saying that Riley has gone full "Old Man Yells at Cloud," but he's certainly giving that cloud a stern talking to. 

    The Bucks' Twitter post was the epitome of harmless fun. Miami eliminated a heavily favored Milwaukee team in the second round last season on its way to a surprise Finals run, with players understandably puffing their chest out along the way.

    The Bucks got one back. They should have some fun with things. There wasn't anything rude or disrespectful; it was the kind of all-in-good-fun trash talk we should embrace rather than browbeat. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Conley Has Hamstring Strain

      Jazz guard’s MRI revealed ‘mild’ strain and will be reevaluated ahead of Game 1 of West semis

      Conley Has Hamstring Strain
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Conley Has Hamstring Strain

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Riley to 'Mentally Worn Out' Heat: Get Some Rest

      Riley to 'Mentally Worn Out' Heat: Get Some Rest
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Riley to 'Mentally Worn Out' Heat: Get Some Rest

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      FILM STUDY: How the Heck Can the Nets Stop Giannis?

      FILM STUDY: How the Heck Can the Nets Stop Giannis?
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      FILM STUDY: How the Heck Can the Nets Stop Giannis?

      Matthew Brooks
      via NetsDaily

      Can Giannis Dominate the Nets Enough for Victory?

      Can Giannis Dominate the Nets Enough for Victory?
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Can Giannis Dominate the Nets Enough for Victory?

      Brew Hoop
      via Brew Hoop