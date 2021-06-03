Pat Riley on Bucks Trolling Heat on Twitter After Sweep: I Wouldn't Have Done That

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pat Riley once wanted to wear a white suit and shamrock tie to troll the Boston Celtics in the 1985 NBA Finals.

Apparently, now a Twitter post is one step too far for Riley.

The Heat president responded to a tweet sent out by the Bucks social media team after Milwaukee completed a four-game sweep of Miami in Round 1, telling reporters he "would have never tweeted out something like that."

Now, we're not saying that Riley has gone full "Old Man Yells at Cloud," but he's certainly giving that cloud a stern talking to.

The Bucks' Twitter post was the epitome of harmless fun. Miami eliminated a heavily favored Milwaukee team in the second round last season on its way to a surprise Finals run, with players understandably puffing their chest out along the way.

The Bucks got one back. They should have some fun with things. There wasn't anything rude or disrespectful; it was the kind of all-in-good-fun trash talk we should embrace rather than browbeat.