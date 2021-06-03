NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Sells Miami Beach Home for $22 Million

Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade has sold the Miami Beach property he purchased back in 2010, according to Katherine Clarke of the Wall Street Journal. The home, which he purchased in 2010 for $10.65 million, fetched $22 million, two years after it was originally put on the market for $32.5 million.

The home was listed at about 14,000 square feet and has a wine room, game room and home theater as well as a pool and outdoor basketball court.

He and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, bought a home in Los Angeles in 2018. Their daughter, Kaavia, was born that same year, and Wade's son Zaire, who he shares with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, plays basketball at the legendary Sierra Canyon school in the city.

As of 2019, when the house was listed, a spokesman for the family said Wade "plans to remain bicoastal," according to Candace Taylor of the Wall Street Journal.