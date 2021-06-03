Trae Young on Praise from Derrick Rose: If He 'Only Knew the Impact He's Had' on Me

Elsa/Pool Photo via AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young had a humble reaction to New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose's effusive praise of him following Atlanta's elimination of New York in the first round of the playoffs.

After Young and the Hawks beat the Knicks in Game 5 on Wednesday to advance to the second round, Rose had nothing but great things to say about the talented young guard:

Young responded on Twitter, noting that Rose has had a huge impact on him as a player:

With the win over New York, Young helped get the Hawks to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

While Rose was once one of the NBA's premier guards, being named an All-Star three times and winning the 2011 NBA MVP award, that distinction now belongs to Young.

The 22-year-old star was snubbed from the All-Star Game this season, but he still put up 25.3 points, 9.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers made per game for a Hawks team that went on a tear down the stretch to earn the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

There was a great deal of excitement surrounding the fourth-seeded Knicks entering the playoffs after ending the franchise's eight-year playoff drought, but they looked overmatched against the Hawks while losing the series in five games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Young was the biggest reason for Atlanta's success against New York. He elevated his level of play and averaged 29.2 points, 9.8 assists, 2.8 three-pointers made and 2.8 rebounds per contest in his first playoff series.

The former University of Oklahoma standout also embraced the role of being a villain at Madison Square Garden and didn't let the vitriol of Knicks fans negatively impact his game.

Rose is now 32 years of age and closer to the end of his career than the beginning, but he remains an important player capable of turning in some big-time performances.

He was undoubtedly one of New York's best players against Atlanta, averaging 19.4 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game, which were numbers well above his regular-season production.

Rose even turned in a 26-point performance in the Knicks' only win of the series, followed by a 30-point showing in Game 3.

Although Rose isn't the same player he once was earlier in his career, he has come back from multiple significant injuries and continues to be an important and productive player.

Rose's longevity is impressive, and it is something Young and all young players can strive toward.