Kevin Garnett Says 'Hell Nah!' About Coaching Celtics; Jokes He'd Be Fired in a Week

Former Boston Celtics star Kevin Garnett, who helped lead the franchise to its most recent NBA championship in 2008, said he's not interested in the team's head coaching vacancy.

Garnett responded to questions about potentially filling the void created by Brad Stevens' move to the Celtics' front office by saying in an Instagram story Wednesday he knows his strengths and coaching isn't one of them, predicting he wouldn't last a week in the role:

The Celtics announced Wednesday longtime president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was retiring and Stevens would transition from the sideline to the front office. His first major task will be finding someone to take over the coaching staff he's led for the past eight seasons.

"I'm grateful to ownership and to Danny for trusting me with this opportunity," Stevens said. "I'm excited to tackle this new role, starting with a wide ranging and comprehensive search for our next head coach. I love the Celtics, and know the great honor and responsibility that comes with this job. I will give it everything I have to help us be in position to consistently compete for championships."

A lot of names have been mentioned as potential options—Jay King and Jared Weiss of The Athletic listed Jay Larranaga, Jerome Allen, Kara Lawson, Sam Cassell and Chauncey Billups as candidates—but perhaps no one would have been a more intriguing hire than Garnett.

The 15-time All-Star and 2003-04 NBA Most Valuable Player was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last month.

He was one of the league's most intense competitors throughout his 21-year career with the Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets. He was a demanding teammate who would push those around him to greater heights.

Those traits don't always translate to coaching success, though. As Garnett said, a "great deal of patience" is required in order to have success as a coach, and it's often difficult for players who reached the pinnacle of the sport to remain patient as first-time coaches.

The best example may be Wayne Gretzky, the greatest hockey player in history who never quite mastered the conversion to NHL coaching, posting a sub-.500 record (143-161-24) across four seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes before stepping down in 2009.

Garnett's passion for the game was infectious throughout his playing career, but he sounds confident coaching isn't the next step in his career.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will probably go through an extensive search to fill Stevens' former role as they face a critical offseason after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets.