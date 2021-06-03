X

    Luka Doncic Says 'I Could've Played a Lot Better' in Game 5 vs. Clippers

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 3, 2021

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Despite putting up a huge stat line against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was critical of his performance.

    According to Mark Medina of USA Today, Doncic said: "I could've played a lot better. I missed a lot of shots and layups."

    Doncic registered 42 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds in a 105-100 Game 5 victory that has the Mavs one win away from eliminating the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.

