    Kawhi Leonard Says He's 'Gotta Do a Better Job' After Missing Final Shot vs Mavericks

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 3, 2021

    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard said he's "gotta do a better job" after missing a potential game-tying three in the final seconds of Wednesday's Game 5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

    Leonard took an off-balance, contested shot that didn't connect. Josh Richardson grabbed the defensive rebound for the Mavs and made two free throws to seal the 105-100 win, which pushed L.A. to the brink of elimination with Dallas up 3-2 in the first-round series.

    "We [are] definitely disappointed in the loss," Leonard told reporters. "But we have confidence in ourselves to go out and get another win. We are just focused on the next one and see what we can do better."

