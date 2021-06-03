X

    Tim Hardaway Jr.: 'It Would've Sucked' to Lose Game 5 After Luka Doncic Performance

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 3, 2021

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Tim Hardaway Jr. seemed relieved Wednesday that the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of an incredible performance from Luka Doncic in a Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round playoff series.

    According to Mark Medina of USA Today, Hardaway said: "With his performance, it would've sucked if we didn't [come out] with a victory."

    Dallas went up 3-2 in the series with a 105-100 win thanks largely to Doncic's 42 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds in 43 minutes.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      The Mavericks don’t need to apologize for how they won Game 5 against the Clippers

      The Mavericks don’t need to apologize for how they won Game 5 against the Clippers
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      The Mavericks don’t need to apologize for how they won Game 5 against the Clippers

      Josh Bowe
      via Mavs Moneyball

      Luka Doncic states his case as the NBA's best player with a performance that evokes memories of young LeBron

      Luka Doncic states his case as the NBA's best player with a performance that evokes memories of young LeBron
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Luka Doncic states his case as the NBA's best player with a performance that evokes memories of young LeBron

      Sam Quinn
      via CBSSports.com

      Luka unimpressed, but lifts Mavs in historic effort

      Luka unimpressed, but lifts Mavs in historic effort
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Luka unimpressed, but lifts Mavs in historic effort

      Tim MacMahon
      via ESPN.com

      Luka's Magic Moment: Luka Doncic puts Dallas Mavericks on his back en route to thrilling Game 5 win over Los Angeles Clippers

      Luka's Magic Moment: Luka Doncic puts Dallas Mavericks on his back en route to thrilling Game 5 win over Los Angeles Clippers
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Luka's Magic Moment: Luka Doncic puts Dallas Mavericks on his back en route to thrilling Game 5 win over Los Angeles Clippers

      wfaa.com
      via wfaa.com