Tim Hardaway Jr.: 'It Would've Sucked' to Lose Game 5 After Luka Doncic Performance

Tim Hardaway Jr. seemed relieved Wednesday that the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of an incredible performance from Luka Doncic in a Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round playoff series.

According to Mark Medina of USA Today, Hardaway said: "With his performance, it would've sucked if we didn't [come out] with a victory."

Dallas went up 3-2 in the series with a 105-100 win thanks largely to Doncic's 42 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds in 43 minutes.

