X

    Clippers' Ty Lue Says 'I Think We're Fine' After Game 5 Loss vs. Mavericks

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 3, 2021

    Mike Ehrmann

    Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue said he isn't concerned about the team's 3-2 series deficit after a 105-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 on Wednesday night, which pushed his team one game from playoff elimination.

    "I think we're fine," Lue told reporters. "We'll see in two days, but [from what] everybody talked about in the locker room, we're good."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Three takeaways from the Clippers’ Game 5 loss

      Three takeaways from the Clippers’ Game 5 loss
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Three takeaways from the Clippers’ Game 5 loss

      Clips Nation
      via Clips Nation

      Whicker: Clippers’ recipe for success just produces sour turnovers in Game 5

      Whicker: Clippers’ recipe for success just produces sour turnovers in Game 5
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Whicker: Clippers’ recipe for success just produces sour turnovers in Game 5

      Mark Whicker
      via Daily News

      Doncic puts up 42, gets just enough help for Mavericks to hold off Clippers

      Doncic puts up 42, gets just enough help for Mavericks to hold off Clippers
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Doncic puts up 42, gets just enough help for Mavericks to hold off Clippers

      Kurt Helin
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      The Clippers Looked Destined For Another Early Exit. How Did They Turn It Around?

      The Clippers Looked Destined For Another Early Exit. How Did They Turn It Around?
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      The Clippers Looked Destined For Another Early Exit. How Did They Turn It Around?

      Jared Dubin
      via FiveThirtyEight