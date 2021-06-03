Clippers' Ty Lue Says 'I Think We're Fine' After Game 5 Loss vs. Mavericks

Mike Ehrmann

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue said he isn't concerned about the team's 3-2 series deficit after a 105-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 on Wednesday night, which pushed his team one game from playoff elimination.

"I think we're fine," Lue told reporters. "We'll see in two days, but [from what] everybody talked about in the locker room, we're good."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

