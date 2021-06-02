Lakers 'Hopeful' Anthony Davis Will Return from Groin Injury for Game 6, Vogel Says

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will be a game-time decision for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, but head coach Frank Vogel told reporters he is "hopeful" Davis will join the team in the must-win game after suffering a groin injury in Game 4.

Davis joined the team for "some work" in Wednesday's practice and "is doing all he can to give him a chance to play," though he will need to be medically cleared to take the court.

"As far as tomorrow, I obviously want to (play)," Davis told reporters Wednesday. "Still waiting to get medically cleared with the groin."

He did not play in Game 5 as the Lakers fell to the Suns, who now lead the series 3-2.

Davis exited at halftime of Game 4 and did not return, finishing with six points, four rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes. Kyle Kuzma filled in the empty spot after the break, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The star was already suffering through a left knee sprain but told reporters there was "no chance" he would sit out with that injury in Game 4.

Per Vogel, Davis pushed to play in Game 5.

"I mean, these guys, they're great competitors. They're always going to say, 'I'm ignoring this. I'm going to be in there.' So, we'll just see," Vogel told reporters before the game. "That's what his mindset is, like any competitor, but we'll see what the groin feels like [Tuesday], and we'll make a smart decision. But he's in good spirits."

Markieff Morris started in place of Davis in Game 5 and scored four points in 10 minutes on the floor.

The Lakers managed without Davis for a stretch of the regular season when he missed more than two months with a calf strain and an Achilles injury. But with the season on the line against a surging Suns team on Thursday, his potential absence could have serious consequences.