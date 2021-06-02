Joel Embiid's 'Mindset Is to Come Back' from Knee Injury, 76ers' George Hill Says

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Philadelphia 76ers guard George Hill believes big man Joel Embiid will be back in the lineup soon even though he will miss Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards.

"He has high hopes," Hill told reporters. "His mindset is to come back. His mindset is to always be here and play for us and compete. He's very ecstatic of doing what he has to do to get back on this court, and that's all you can expect from a leader like him."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Embiid will miss Game 5 of the first-round series between Philadelphia and Washington because of a small meniscus tear in his right knee.

Wojnarowski noted the four-time All-Star is considered day-to-day and will have to focus on managing pain and swelling.

Embiid exited late in the first quarter of Monday's Game 4 and never returned during the Wizards' 122-114 win. The 76ers largely fell apart without him, as Ben Simmons dealt with foul trouble and then missed critical free throws down the stretch when Washington intentionally fouled him, and Tobias Harris managed just two points in the fourth quarter.

On the other side, seven Wizards scored in double figures to preserve their season for at least another game.

Philadelphia still has a commanding 3-1 lead in the series and will host Game 5. It can likely win this series without Embiid and may not even need him until the Eastern Conference Finals since the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are on the other side of the bracket. The winner of this series will face the Atlanta Hawks or New York Knicks.

Head coach Doc Rivers told reporters he is "hopeful" Embiid will return at some point in the playoffs.

"I can't give you a timeline," Rivers added. "I can't give you anything right now. ... He's a warrior. If there's a way for him to get back on the floor, he will play."

Injuries have been a concern for the Kansas product throughout his career, so caution is to be expected. However, the 76ers also have a golden opportunity to win a championship as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and will likely need him back to do so.