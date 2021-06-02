X

    Babe Ruth 1914 Baltimore News Sports Card, Valued Around $6M, Sells for Record Price

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 3, 2021

    AP Photo/File

    Babe Ruth last played in a Major League Baseball game in 1935, but memorabilia featuring The Bambino is still stunningly valuable.

    According to Jabari Young of CNBC, a Ruth card from 1914 that was the first to depict the legendary player is worth approximately $6 million and recently sold to a private buyer. While the final price was not disclosed, it sold for more than the previous record of $5.2 million.

    A 1952 Mickey Mantle card and LeBron James rookie card both sold for that previous record price.

    As for the Ruth card, the public can own a stake in it starting at $3 per share through Collectable, a company launched in September that emulates the stock market but for sports memorabilia.

    Collectable CEO Ezra Levine said the card of Ruth as a minor league pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles is the "single-most important and miraculous baseball card in the world," per Young.

    There are just 10 copies of the 1914 card in existence.

