Windhorst: Chauncey Billups 'The Person to Keep an Eye On' for Celtics Job

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are reportedly looking for a new head coach, and Chauncey Billups could get some serious consideration for the gig, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Appearing on The Jump on Wednesday, Windhorst said the Los Angeles Clippers assistant is "the person to keep an eye on" as the search begins.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier Wednesday that Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge will step down and head coach Brad Stevens will "assume a more prominent front-office role with the team."

Wojnarowski said Stevens was looking forward to a move to the front office because the 44-year-old is "worn down" from a coaching career that spanned 14 years at the NCAA and NBA levels. He will now lead the search for his replacement.

Stevens was the head coach at Butler for six years before joining the Celtics in 2013. The Celtics reached the postseason in his last seven seasons at the helm, finishing 354-282 overall. Stevens guided them to the Eastern Conference Finals three times during his tenure, which concludes with a first-round series loss to the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets.

Billups, who got his NBA start with Boston in 1997 but was traded to the Toronto Raptors as a rookie, already has relationships with Celtics players, according to Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago.

He played for seven teams across 17 NBA seasons, finishing with the Detroit Pistons in 2013-14.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce will also be considered for the role, as will Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka (per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated).