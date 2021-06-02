NBA Rumors: Danny Ainge Interested in Jazz, Blazers Jobs After Leaving Celtics

AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

Fresh off announcing his departure from his role as Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, Danny Ainge reportedly may have his sights set on working for another organization.

Appearing on The Ryen Russillo Podcast (starts at 6:30 mark), Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported that Ainge would like to work for the Utah Jazz or Portland Trail Blazers.

O'Connor added that Ainge has interest in the Jazz, "but Utah won't hire him." His interest in the Blazers depends on what direction the team goes with general manager Neil Olshey after this season.

Brad Stevens is vacating his post as Boston's head coach to replace Ainge in the front office.

Portland's outlook beyond this season is very uncertain. Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported last month that head coach Terry Stotts is likely to be fired unless the Blazers have a long playoff run.

It's unclear if Olshey, who has been Portland's general manager since June 2012, is also on the hot seat if the team has an early postseason exit.

The Blazers currently trail the Denver Nuggets 3-2 in their first-round playoff series. They will host Game 6 on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Jazz seem to be in a much more stable position after posting the best record in the NBA during the regular season. Executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey and general manager Justin Zanik are both in their second seasons in those roles.

Ainge is a Celtics icon who spent a total of 26 years with the organization as a player and front-office executive. He appeared in 556 games with Boston as a player from 1981-89, winning two NBA titles in 1983-84 and 1985-86.

The Celtics hired Ainge as executive director of basketball operations in 2003. He was promoted to president of basketball operations in October 2008 after helping build the roster that won the 2007-08 NBA championship.