    Celtics' Jayson Tatum Says He Wants Evan Turner to Be Next HC After Stevens Promotion

    Adam WellsJune 2, 2021
    Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum commented Wednesday on Evan Turner's saying he won't be the team's next head coach.

    After Turner tweeted that rumors about his replacing Brad Stevens "are absolutely false," Tatum offered this response:

    Turner retired as a player in November. He was hired as an assistant on Stevens' staff prior to the start of this season.

    "He's a special guy, and obviously a really good player at a lot of places," Stevens told reporters in December. "He just loves to be around the game, and really loves to help people. He's got a real service-orientedness to him."

    Stevens is moving into the Boston front office as president of basketball operations with Danny Ainge retiring, the team announced Wednesday.

    Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce are expected to be candidates to replace Stevens.

    Turner played 163 regular-season games for the Celtics in 2014-15 and 2015-16. He was the No. 2 pick in the 2010 NBA draft and spent time with five teams in his 10-year career.    

