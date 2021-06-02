X

    Celtics' Gov. Wyc Grousbeck, Brad Stevens Agreed to 'Win Banner 18 or Die Trying'

    Adam WellsJune 2, 2021
    Amid a series of major moves that will change the direction of the organization for years to come, Boston Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck has big plans for his team. 

    Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Grousbeck said he and Brad Stevens have vowed to "to win Banner 18, or die trying."

    The Celtics announced that Stevens vacated his post as Celtics head coach to take over as president of basketball operations after Danny Ainge retired. 

    Stevens has spent the past eight seasons as Boston's head coach. He led the franchise to seven consecutive postseason berths, including three appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

    While the Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA since Stevens took over in July 2013, they have had some disappointing moments along the way. They went 36-36 during the 2020-21 regular season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets in five games. 

    During the 2018-19 season, Kyrie Irving's final year with the club, the Celtics lost their last four playoff games in the second round to the Milwaukee Bucks by an average of 16.3 points per game. 

    Boston hasn't won an NBA title since the first year of the big three with Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in 2007-08. It hasn't reached the Finals since losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games in 2010. 

    The Celtics and Lakers are tied for the most championships in NBA history with 17. 

