    NBA Reportedly Informs Teams of New Measures Regarding Fan Misconduct

    Adam WellsJune 2, 2021

    AP Photo/Elise Amendola

    Amid a series of incidents involving fan misconduct during games, the NBA has adopted new measures to prevent issues in the future. 

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Wednesday, the league informed all 30 teams of new policies regarding fan misconduct:

    The measures come on the heels of five different NBA venues banning a total of seven fans for various incidents during or after games. 

    The first three incidents all took place on May 26. A Philadelphia 76ers fan was banned indefinitely from Wells Fargo Arena for dumping popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as he was walking to the locker room to have an ankle injury looked at. 

    Madison Square Garden banned a fan indefinitely after he spit on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

    Three Utah Jazz fans were removed from Vivint Arena by security and banned from the arena by the team after Tee Morant, the father of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, told ESPN's Tim MacMahon he and his wife were on the receiving end of racist and vulgar comments by the trio. 

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was nearly hit with a water bottle thrown by a fan as he was walking to the locker room at TD Garden after Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. The fan was arrested as a result of his actions. 

    A Wizards fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena special police when he tried to run onto the court during Monday's playoff game against the Sixers. 

    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington the league has "zero tolerance" for inappropriate fan behavior. 

