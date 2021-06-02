Frank Vogel Says LeBron James Left Lakers' Game 5 Loss Early to 'Start His Treatment'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel addressed LeBron James' early departure from the court during Tuesday's 115-85 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference playoffs.

Vogel told reporters that James went to the locker room with about five minutes remaining in the game "to start his treatment" as he continues to deal with the lingering effects of a sprained ankle.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

