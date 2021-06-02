X

    Snoop Dogg Slams Lakers After Game 5 Blowout Loss to Suns: 'We Soft'

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 2, 2021

    Photos by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

    Rapper Snoop Dogg called his beloved Los Angeles Lakers "soft" after a Game 5 loss to the Phoenix Suns in their first-round playoff series Tuesday night.

    The longtime Lakers fan posted on Instagram that the rival Los Angeles Clippers are a better team and called out head coach Frank Vogel (Warning: post contains profanity):

    L.A. was no match for Phoenix in Game 5 with Anthony Davis out of the lineup with a groin injury. The Suns took control of the contest early, building a 30-point halftime lead and cruising to a 115-85 win.

    LeBron James scored 24 points, but the rest of the team's starting lineup totaled 11 points, including scoreless outings from both Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a combined 41 minutes.

    Now the defending champions are one game from elimination as they return home to Staples Center for Game 6 on Thursday night.

    Whether Snoop Dogg, who showed off his tattoo honoring Kobe Bryant and the Lakers' 2020 championship in October, will be in attendance is unclear, but the team could use all the support it can get as it tries to bounce back from the blowout loss.

    Game 6 is set for a 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff Thursday on TNT.

