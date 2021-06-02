LeBron James on Lakers Facing Playoff Exit: 'I Look Forward to the Environment'

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he's prepared for an elimination game after the defending champions were pushed to the brink with a Game 5 blowout 115-85 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

"I mean, it's literally win or go home at that point," James told reporters about Game 6 with the Lakers trailing 3-2 in the first-round series. "So, you shoot all the bullets you got and throw the gun too. So, I look forward to the environment."

L.A. will return home to Staples Center for the crucial contest Thursday, which he hopes will provide a much-needed boost.

"Obviously, our Laker faithful are going to give us a lot of energy, and I look forward to the moment, look forward to the challenge, and we'll see if it brings out the best in me and my teammates," James said.

Playing without Anthony Davis, who was sidelined by a groin injury, the Lakers were no match for the Suns in Game 5. James made nine of his 19 shots en route to 24 points, but the rest of the squad combined to shoot 20-of-65 (30.8 percent), including an 0-of-9 performance from Dennis Schroder.

The Suns offense was also clicking on all cylinders for most of the night, racking up 29 assists with just four turnovers. They pulled away with a 32-10 second quarter and never looked back.

"We got our ass kicked. It's just that simple," James said. "They got to whatever they wanted to get to in this game. We got to be better, obviously, if we want to force a Game 7."

Although the biggest question mark for the Lakers heading into Game 6 will be Davis' availability, they're going to need a better performance from their role players even if the eight-time All-Star returns.

"My mindset is that he's not gonna be able to play in Game 6. That's my mindset," James said. "And if something changes, then we go from there. But I'm preparing as if he's not."

The Lakers were seemingly trending toward a return to normalcy last week. They'd survived the play-in tournament and took a 2-1 series lead over the Suns with James and Davis both on the floor, a rarity during the second half of the regular season because of injuries.

Now the reigning champions are one loss from their repeat bid ending prematurely, and it's hard to find many reasons for optimism based on Davis' injury and the performance of both teams in Game 5.

"We'll find out what we're made of, and we'll find out how bad we want this," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said.

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT.