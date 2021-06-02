X

    James Harden on Matchup With Giannis, Bucks: 'I'm Thinking About Them Right Now'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 2, 2021

    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    James Harden is ready for the Milwaukee Bucks. 

    The Brooklyn Nets star was already looking ahead to the team's second-round matchup vs. the Bucks, just moments after the team knocked off the Boston Celtics in five games with Tuesday's 123-109 win:

    "Just the matchups, and things they do on both sides of the ball," Harden added about the upcoming series with Milwaukee. "Obviously we know how good they are on both sides and their individual talents. So tomorrow we get an off day, and Thursday we're gonna watch film and prepare for them."

    Harden did his part to escort Boston to the offseason, scoring 34 points to go along with 10 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He was efficient, too, shooting 10-of-17 from the field, 10-of-11 from the charity stripe and 4-of-7 from three. 

    Dominance personified, and the type of performance the Nets will need against a Bucks team that blew the doors off last year's Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in a sweep. 

    The Nets will pair their Big Three of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving against Milwaukee's two-time MVP Giannis Antetoukounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. 

    Milwaukee won the season series 2-1, though Harden didn't play in either of the two early May matchups between the teams. 

    He'll be available this time, though. And he's already looking forward to it. 

