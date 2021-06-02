Jazz's Ryan Smith Gives Ja Morant's Family Complimentary Tickets After Fan Incident

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Ja Morant's father, Tee, and other members of his family will be in attendance at Vivint Arena for Wednesday's Game 5 between the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies thanks in part to Jazz governor Ryan Smith.

Tee Morant told Malika Andrews and Tim MacMahon of ESPN that Smith provided tickets, lodging and car service for some of Morant's family and friends following an ugly incident during Game 2 of the series.

"It was a nice gesture from the Jazz," Tee Morant said. "It was unfortunate. It was just a few fans—most of them were great and cheering right alongside with us."

Andrews and MacMahon explained the Jazz banned three fans indefinitely after they targeted Morant's parents with racist and vulgar comments. Morant's mother, Jamie, will not attend Game 5.

Morant and Jazz star Donovan Mitchell took to Twitter after the game and commented on the incident:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It was one of many incidents involving fans that have marred the first round of the playoffs.

A fan in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook, a fan in New York spit on Trae Young, a fan in Boston threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving and a fan ran on the court in Washington D.C during a game between the Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

In terms of the actual basketball, the top-seeded Jazz lead the Grizzlies 3-1 following three straight wins after losing Game 1 at home.

Morant has been largely brilliant in the series despite the deficit and is averaging 31.0 points, 7.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while going play-for-play with the team with the league's best record this season.

He will look to preserve Memphis' season on the road in Game 5 in front of some family members and friends.