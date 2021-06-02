X

    Jazz's Ryan Smith Gives Ja Morant's Family Complimentary Tickets After Fan Incident

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 2, 2021

    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

    Ja Morant's father, Tee, and other members of his family will be in attendance at Vivint Arena for Wednesday's Game 5 between the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies thanks in part to Jazz governor Ryan Smith.

    Tee Morant told Malika Andrews and Tim MacMahon of ESPN that Smith provided tickets, lodging and car service for some of Morant's family and friends following an ugly incident during Game 2 of the series.

    "It was a nice gesture from the Jazz," Tee Morant said. "It was unfortunate. It was just a few fans—most of them were great and cheering right alongside with us."

    Andrews and MacMahon explained the Jazz banned three fans indefinitely after they targeted Morant's parents with racist and vulgar comments. Morant's mother, Jamie, will not attend Game 5.

    Morant and Jazz star Donovan Mitchell took to Twitter after the game and commented on the incident:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It was one of many incidents involving fans that have marred the first round of the playoffs.

    A fan in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook, a fan in New York spit on Trae Young, a fan in Boston threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving and a fan ran on the court in Washington D.C during a game between the Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

    In terms of the actual basketball, the top-seeded Jazz lead the Grizzlies 3-1 following three straight wins after losing Game 1 at home.

    Morant has been largely brilliant in the series despite the deficit and is averaging 31.0 points, 7.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while going play-for-play with the team with the league's best record this season.

    He will look to preserve Memphis' season on the road in Game 5 in front of some family members and friends.

    Related

      AD Out Game 5 vs. Suns

      Lakers expected to hold out Anthony Davis (groin) tonight (Yahoo)

      AD Out Game 5 vs. Suns
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD Out Game 5 vs. Suns

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Pistons to Hire John Beilein

      Detroit will hire former Cavaliers and Michigan coach John Beilein as director of player development (Stein)

      Pistons to Hire John Beilein
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pistons to Hire John Beilein

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Mock Draft 📝

      @Jonwass uses Tankathon.com sim to determine the lottery order. Magic land the No. 1 pick 📲

      New NBA Mock Draft 📝
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      New NBA Mock Draft 📝

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Embiid Doubtful for Game 5

      76ers star will be doubtful Wednesday vs. Wizards after MRI on his right knee (Woj)

      Embiid Doubtful for Game 5
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid Doubtful for Game 5

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report