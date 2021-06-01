Joel Embiid Rumors: 76ers Confident Star's Injury Can Be Managed Long-Term

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 5 with a right knee injury after having an MRI, and that he would continue to be evaluated.

But there is optimism that Embiid's long-term status isn't in jeopardy.

According to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice, "The good news, a source close to the situation told PhillyVoice, is that the Sixers feel good about the ability to manage Embiid's health from a long-term/overall playoff perspective. Information beyond that, though, has been murky."

